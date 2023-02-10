House Democrats have filed a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress, as the Republican continues to face pressure for fabricating details of his life and resume on the campaign trail.

Rep. Robert Garcia of California, alongside Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-Bronx) and Dan Goldman (D-Manhattan and Brooklyn), filed a resolution on Thursday seeking to remove Santos from the House.

Santos, who represents parts of Long Island and Queens, has faced the ire of the public and his constituents for telling a series of lies in the run-up to his election.

“He has lied about the most horrific shooting in the LGBTQ modern history, the Pulse nightclub shooting,” Garcia said in a press conference held on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. He also said Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn) was aware of their push.

“He’s lied about 9/11. He's lied about the Holocaust. He's lied about his education," said Garcia. "He's lied about his career. And … just recently, he's been now given classified access to important information and classified information that he should not have.”

Santos’ fabrications have made him a pariah at home and in Washington, where he has faced bipartisan scorn and calls for his resignation, including from all freshman GOP members of the New York delegation.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican whose party holds a slim majority in the House, has stopped short of calling for Santos’ resignation — though he pledged to “take action” in response to an expected probe by the chamber’s ethics committee.

“If Kevin McCarthy refuses to hold George Santos accountable, then we will,” Torres, one of the bill's six co-sponsors, tweeted on Thursday.

Goldman, another co-sponsor, said Santos was a “stain” on Congress, adding that “if he will not resign then he must be removed.”

The resolution has been referred to the House ethics committee. It would need a two-thirds majority to pass, meaning about 80 Republicans would have to jump on board.

A spokesperson for Santos did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Jeffries did not respond to an inquiry on the resolution, but the minority leader said on Thursday that Santos was a “complete and utter and total fraud.”

“I haven’t had the opportunity to look at the precise language connected to the resolution,” Jeffries told reporters. “I can only imagine what it says, and it certainly speaks for itself.”