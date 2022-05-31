Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-nineties Tuesday, which could shatter heat records in some parts of the region for the end of May, according to the National Weather Service.

New York City’s temperatures will climb to 94 degrees, according to the latest estimates, two degrees shy of the hottest May 31st on record, which was recorded in 1939. The prediction is 27 degrees hotter than the average temperature for the last 30 years. Hotter temperatures are one of many effects of global warming.

Temperatures at JFK Airport could surpass the prior record of 92 degrees set in 1988, according to the National Weather Service.