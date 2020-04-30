Metro-area hospitals may be getting a little less crowded, but COVID-19 remains an overwhelming fact of life–and death.

Many patients, with the support of their loved ones and hospital staff, have been fighting to stay alive, and for some that has meant going into intensive care units to be put on ventilators. It is often a one-way trip. But others who are admitted to hospitals with advanced illness are having conversations with palliative care specialists about not fighting, if they have a relatively low chance of survival, and some are opting to go to hospice units.

Dr. Craig Blinderman is the director of Adult Palliative Care and the Palliative Care Unit at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, and over the course of several recent days, he recorded an audio diary for WNYC/Gothamist about what it’s like talking to patients and family members who are trying to decide how hard to fight COVID-19, when their health was already tenuous before the coronavirus struck. His reflections are lightly edited and condensed.

Starting the Day with Intention

Each morning when I get on the unit, I make sure everyone's done with whatever tasks they're dealing with, and we all sit together, and we try to let everyone have a moment to just be with their breath. We do a short guided meditation just to ground us for the day, to give us a sense of peace and a little respite from the chaos and the busy-ness and the day-to-day life in the hospital. Everyone seems to appreciate the moment to sit together and just collect ourselves. I often ask people to focus on an intention for the day, and maybe bring some element of their past desire to go into the health professions and what that means for them—and let that be a place of practice, so they can have an intention for the day.

Morning Rounds

I just finished rounding.There are about six patients. A few patients passed away, and we’re waiting for a couple more to come in. All of our patients are very near to the end, probably within hours, maybe days. Some are closer than others. All of them are getting comfort-directed therapy, getting medications like morphine, hydromorphone, and sedatives to keep them sedated, so they're not experiencing any shortness of breath or pain as they begin the dying process. It's hard seeing patients separated from everyone that they care about in their life, isolated, not aware of their surroundings. We're doing everything we can to bring them comfort so they're not suffering. We make every effort to bring families here if they can and if they’re willing to accept some risk in coming into the hospital. Or we’re using technology when necessary.

