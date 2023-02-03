A Eurasian-eagle owl is on the loose in New York City following his escape from the Central Park Zoo after his exhibit was vandalized. The bird, named Flaco, flew from his home Thursday night. In a statement, the zoo said that “the exhibit had been vandalized” and that the stainless steel mesh had been cut. A spokesperson for the zoo said that police are investigating the crime. Flaco has since been spotted in various locations around Upper Manhattan.

The owl made a stop on Madison Avenue. NYPD

Police officers in the 19th Precinct, which covers the Upper East Side, spied the owl late Thursday on Madison Avenue and attempted a rescue. On Twitter, they noted that they tried to help the “lil wise guy” but he flew off. He was “last seen flying south on Fifth Avenue,” police wrote. The mayor’s office got in on the drama, sharing updates throughout the day on Twitter, and urging bird lovers to give Flaco some space. “If you see it, don’t spook it!” Friday morning, David Barrett, who runs the popular birding site Manhattan Bird Alert, spotted Flaco in Central Park near the Hallett Sanctuary. He said the bird was easy to pick out. “It's a dark blob in a bare tree,” he said.

The search is on for Flaco. NYC Parks