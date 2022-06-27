For more than a decade, Ray Cortez had no idea he was living in a house he no longer owned. The 87-year-old former taxi driver bought the salmon-colored townhouse on St. Marks Place in Brooklyn with his first wife, Edelmira, in 1969, shortly after emigrating to the United States from Peru. The couple paid roughly $20,000 at the time, and Cortez spent the next 30 years paying off the mortgage, even after Edelmira died in 1975.

Today, the house where Cortez lives alone, surrounded by the paintings and drawings he began producing in his retirement, is worth upwards of $2 million.

But he's now facing eviction after learning the home is no longer his, and he’s in a protracted fight over what he and his attorneys say is a case of deed theft, allegedly perpetrated in the early 2000s by a convicted felon named Wilson Calle – a man Cortez met through his church and said he thought was a friend – and a lawyer who was later disbarred for stealing from her clients.

“I never imagined they would have done a thing like that, never,” said Cortez, who’s been diagnosed with early onset dementia. “Even now, I don’t feel good because of all this.”

In court documents, Calle has denied the allegations.

Now, the block association on this tree-lined street in an area where Boerum Hill and Park Slope meet is fighting to help him stay in his home, where he’s lived for the last 53 years.

“He has a lot of love and support right here in the neighborhood,” said Melanie Holcomb, who’s lived a few doors up from Cortez for the past dozen years.

“If you live on this block, there’s really no way you can not know Mr. Cortez. He’s one of the regulars on the stoop and always ready to greet you with a smile and a hello,” she said.

Holcomb believes Cortez is a victim of fraud "that preys on seniors and preys on good-hearted people who think the best of others." Since she and other residents learned of his predicament at a local community meeting in March, they've collected roughly 150 signatures from people around the neighborhood, urging local lawmakers to intervene and investigate.

“I hate the idea of someone who has lived in their home as long as he has being pushed out of their home,” Holcomb said. “It feels horribly unfair and inhuman.”

Cases of deed theft, in which the title to someone’s home is taken without their knowledge or approval, have declined in New York City in recent years, according to city officials. Last year, 154 complaints were filed with the Department of Finance, compared to 665 in 2015. But at the time Cortez said he was duped into giving up ownership of his home – shortly before the financial crisis of 2008 – fraud was a persistent feature of the city’s housing market, and cases of deed theft were relatively common.

A family home, a case of alleged fraud

Cortez left Peru at the age of 19 and followed his younger brother to New York City in the mid-1950s. The house on St. Marks Place became the family home. He and Edelmira, who’d also emigrated from Peru, brought up a son there – Ray Cortez Jr. – in the 1960s and 70s. After Edelmira’s death, Cortez and his second wife, Maritiza, had two daughters. Cortez worked a string of jobs – dock worker, shipping clerk, office painter – before landing behind the wheel of a taxi.

During those years, the house was teeming with children and the hubbub of daily life. The family occupied one floor while the others were let out to tenants with kids of their own.

One of Ray Jr.’s fondest memories of growing up was having dinner with his parents and listening to their conversations in Spanish, discussing their day at work.

“My mother loved to listen to music and so did my father,” he said. “There was always music on in the house.”

Today, the upper apartments of the three-story townhouse are largely empty – a half-finished home improvement project that Cortez, who also worked for years as a carpenter, was never able to finish.