For 11 years, Epifania Hichez worked 24-hour shifts caring for elderly New Yorkers in their homes, while getting paid for only 13 hours of each shift — a state-sanctioned policy that home health workers have fought in the past, and which the New York Court of Appeals upheld in 2019. Now retired, the 73-year-old has become a leading voice in the fight to end 24-hour shifts altogether.

Working 24-hour shifts “destroys our health and kills us slowly,” Hichez said in Spanish during a home care worker rally in Flushing, Queens on Wednesday. “Our family suffers too.”

Often workers are assigned to multiple 24-hour shifts in a row, keeping them away from their families for days at a time. Hichez said she supports a bill in Albany that would split all 24-hour home care shifts in two, with workers getting paid for every hour on the job.

“We’re here to get justice,” she said, “so the women that are working now don’t get hurt the way I got hurt.”

For home health aides, the fight to end 24-hour shifts — or at least get paid for all the hours they work — has been a long and arduous one that has faced many obstacles. Under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the state labor and health departments actively worked to maintain the status quo of paying these workers — most of whom are immigrant women — for about half the hours they’re in their clients’ homes. The 13-hour policy is based on the assumption that workers are able to get three hours for meals each day and eight hours of sleep each night, at least five of which are uninterrupted — something home care employees say is often impossible, given their tasks.

Advocates are optimistic that Gov. Kathy Hochul will be more amenable to change.

“We call on Gov. Hochul to end this legacy of sexism and racism that was perpetuated by the Cuomo administration,” said JoAnn Lum of the National Mobilization Against Sweat Shops, a labor group that has been organizing around this issue for years. “It’s really ruined the lives of so many women.”

Advocates have also been calling out some staffing agencies for violating existing labor laws pertaining to 24-hour shifts, which they say the state has not done enough to enforce.

Asked Friday whether Hochul supports ending 24-hour shifts, Avi Small, a spokesperson for the governor, did not respond directly, but said, “Ensuring quality work conditions and quality care for our most vulnerable New Yorkers is critical and we are committed to retaining and expanding this vital workforce.” Small said more details would be included in the governor’s upcoming executive budget.

To understand why it’s been so difficult to change the policies around 24-hour care, it’s necessary to understand how it’s paid for. Much of the 24-hour home care provided in New York is covered by Medicaid, the public health insurance program for people who are disabled or have low incomes. The Medicaid payments are primarily split between the state and federal governments. Paying for every hour of 24-hour care would nearly double the cost of that service for taxpayers.

In the past, the state health department has refused to provide data on how many patients receive 24-hour care, which would allow for a reasonable estimate of what it would cost to pay for it in full. But Assemblyman Harvey Epstein, who first introduced a version of the bill to end 24-hour shifts in his chamber in 2019, said he has calculated that it would cost Medicaid an estimated $1 billion per year, about $500 million of which would be picked up by the state.

“Now, basically, we're stealing $1 billion [a year] from low-wage workers who are mostly immigrant women of color,” Epstein said. “So, we're saving money off their backs. But it is still an expensive price tag.”