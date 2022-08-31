A bill that would make it illegal for home health aides to be assigned to shifts of more than 12 hours at a time is gaining steam in the New York City Council, after a similar piece of legislation stalled in the state legislature.

If successful, the measure would represent a major step forward for grassroots labor activists who have been fighting for years to end a practice in which New York home care workers are assigned to 24-hour shifts and paid for just 13 hours of their time.

The bill now has 29 sponsors in the 51-member Council as well as the support of the city’s public advocate. But discussions may heat up at a Council hearing on the measure next week. The proposal is pitting the highly influential 1199SEIU health care union — which is fighting the bill — against its members in the home care sector, many of whom are women of color.

Some home care patients and advocates are also opposing the bill over concerns about how the new rules would affect disabled and elderly New Yorkers who rely on home health aides to avoid being placed in nursing homes. One fear is that the new rule is too strict when it comes to the number of hours an aide can work, putting patients at risk of being left unattended so home care employers don’t get fined.

Home care activists with the Ain’t I A Woman campaign are rallying in front of the 1199SEIU headquarters in Manhattan Wednesday — in part, to call on union president George Gresham to support the bill.

“The years of working grueling 24-hour shifts without sleep have taken a toll on our health, inflicting injuries and permanent disabilities in our hands, arms, legs, and backs — and causing most of us to suffer from insomnia,” home care workers wrote in an open letter urging Gresham to speak out in favor of the “No More 24 Act.”

In addition to capping each shift at 12 hours, the bill would also prevent employers from assigning home care workers in the five boroughs more than 50 hours per week.

In a statement to Gothamist, 1199SEIU said it “does not support the concept of 24-hour shifts,” but opposes the Council bill to end them “because it would unfairly restrict workers from the ability to earn the overtime pay (which they rely on to support themselves and their families) by capping the workweek to 50 hours.”

Sarah Ahn, a spokesperson for the Ain’t I A Woman campaign, said workers might be open to a higher limit on the number of weekly hours if 1199 was willing to collaborate on the bill.

The union and other critics said they also worry the bill will not be paired with the additional home care funding and staffing needed to split each 24-hour shift in two. The state’s home care industry has already been facing staffing shortages, noted Al Cardillo, president and CEO of the Home Care Association of New York, which represents home care employers.

The most recent state budget boosted the minimum wage for home care workers by $3 per hour — although that figure fell short of the 50% wage increase advocates were seeking.

Councilmember Crystal Hudson, who chairs the Committee on Aging, has yet to sign onto the local legislation. She says she’s waiting until after the hearing to take a position.

“We're hearing from a lot of patients and patient advocates who are just concerned that they're not going to be able to get the care that they need if this bill moves forward without further intervention from the state,” Hudson said.