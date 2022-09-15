The poster, which will be at some 10,000 MTA locations, drew some laughs on Twitter. But Liebowitz, who has cerebral palsy, asthma, and is at high risk of COVID-19 complications, wasn’t a fan of the joke.

“Your decision could seriously disable or kill somebody from COVID,” she said. “People are still dying from COVID and getting long COVID.”

Health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, still recommend that people wear masks on transit. People with weakened immune systems and senior citizens could also be put at risk by the new guidance. Johns Hopkins University estimates about one in 16 U.S. adults is immunocompromised.

Hochul’s decision to drop the mandate came despite pleas from the Brooklyn Center for Independence of the Disabled to keep it in place, said Joe Rappaport, the group’s executive director. He said his nonprofit had met with the state Health Department, the MTA, and the governor’s office prior to Hochul’s announcement last week.

“The MTA told me, 'well the [health] commissioner endorsed this, so what’s the problem?'” Rappaport said. “And obviously that’s ridiculous, this was a political decision, not a decision that protects the health of transit riders.”

But MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said he’s just following the latest guidance of health experts at the state and federal level and it has nothing to do with politics.

“The epidemiologists and the health professionals have given their blessing to going to mask optional,” Lieber said, speaking at a press conference shortly after the governor announced the mandate was over.