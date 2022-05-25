New York could soon prevent those under the age of 21 from purchasing AR-15-style rifles and other semi-automatic weapons if Gov. Kathy Hochul gets her way.

Hochul, a Democrat, said Wednesday she will support a change in state law to raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15 from 18 to 21 – and left open the possibility of expanding the provision to additional types of guns. She said she’s hoping to get the change passed before state lawmakers end their annual legislative session on June 2. If approved, the measure will toughen New York’s already strict gun laws.

The governor’s announcement came in the wake of two mass shootings in the past 10 days, first in a Buffalo supermarket on May 14 and Tuesday at a Texas elementary school. In both cases, the respective gunmen were 18 years old and used an AR-15, according to police. In both cases, the gunmen legally purchased their weapons.

“How does an 18-year-old purchase an AR-15 in the state of New York, the state of Texas?” Hochul said Wednesday after an emergency meeting of an interstate gun task force. “That person's not old enough to buy a legal drink. I want to work with the legislature to change that. I want it to be 21. I think that's just common sense.”