The case was discovered as part of routine testing, a spokesperson for the governor confirmed. It is her first time testing positive for the virus. Those who were recently in contact with Gov. Hochul will be notified, the spokesperson added.

The governor has appeared in both New York City and Albany in recent days, including an event at Chelsea Piers on Friday alongside New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

She was set to travel to Washington D.C. on Sunday to visit her granddaughter, but has canceled the trip and is currently isolated in Albany, according to a spokesperson.

The announcement comes as transmission has started rising again in New York. Both cases and hospitalizations are up roughly 25% in New York City. On Monday, the city reached a rate of 200 infections per 100,000 people, a fourfold increase from early March that triggered a “medium” risk level alert.

This story was updated with a comment from the governor's spokesperson.