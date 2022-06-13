A large crowd looked on Monday as Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation that expands legal protections for people seeking and performing abortions in New York.

The governor and state legislators have rushed to strengthen access to abortion in the state as the Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the case that established a constitutional right to get the medical procedure in 1973. A draft opinion reversing Roe was leaked in May and the Supreme Court’s final ruling could be released sometime this month or early July.

In the past, Hochul said, those who talked about Roe v. Wade being overturned may have sounded like Chicken Little saying the sky was falling, but she emphasized that now that could be a reality.

“The sky is on the verge of falling literally in the next week or two,” Hochul said at the event at Cooper Union in Manhattan where she signed the laws. “That is a very real possibility and that’s why we’re here today.”

Hochul signed six pieces of legislation in all. They seek to address both criminal charges and civil lawsuits that people providing, assisting with and seeking abortions in New York could face if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

One of the laws enacted Monday will prevent both abortion providers and out-of-state residents seeking abortions in New York from being extradited to other states where the procedure is banned or restricted. It also prohibits courts from issuing subpoenas in most abortion cases and blocks law enforcement from assisting with out-of-state investigations into abortions. Another measure makes it possible for someone to file a civil suit if anyone tries to interfere with or take legal action against them for exercising rights that are protected in New York.