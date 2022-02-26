When New Yorker Michelle Go was pushed in front of an oncoming train in a Times Square subway station last month, the tragedy predictably set off a flurry of recommendations for how to reform the mental health system.

Martial Simon, the man accused of pushing her, even reportedly talked openly about struggling to get the mental health care and stable housing he needed.

And in the aftermath of Go’s death and other high-profile crimes, Mayor Eric Adams issued a wide-ranging plan to make the subways safer. It included a call to enhance Kendra’s Law — a 1999 statute that has become go-to in such situations. The state law allows a court to order someone with a mental illness who meets certain criteria into monitored outpatient services, typically meaning the person is prescribed medicine or therapy and may be ordered to comply with other services such as substance use treatment. Those subject to an order can be hospitalized, with or without their consent, if they don’t follow the treatment plan.

Gov. Kathy Hochul included provisions in her executive budget last month to extend the law for another five years, since it was scheduled to sunset this July. She also proposed several reforms, including one that would make it easier to issue a second court order for someone who was released from the program within the last six months.

In the more than 20 years since Kendra’s Law took effect, research has shown some positive outcomes. But the law’s strong-arm approach to getting people services in an overtaxed system is no less controversial now than when it was first proposed in response to Andrew Goldstein pushing Kendra Webdale, the law’s namesake, in front of a train in 1999.

“It’s not a way to engage people that's really going to last,” said Harvey Rosenthal, CEO of the New York Association Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services.