A long sought train connection between Brooklyn and Queens may finally become a reality, as New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced she wants to "take an old, unused, 14-mile-long right-of-way and create what we're calling the Inter-Borough Express" during her State of the State address Wednesday.

The route occupies existing freight train tracks that begin in Bay Ridge and go into Astoria, running through neighborhoods including Sunset Park, Borough Park, Kensington, Midwood, Flatbush, Flatlands, New Lots, Brownsville, East New York, Bushwick, Ridgewood, Middle Village, Maspeth, Elmhurst and Jackson Heights. If the project moves forward it would create new stations in underserved communities, or "transit deserts."

Hochul directed the MTA to conduct an environmental review immediately. In early 2020, the agency initiated a study on the feasibility of using the route for passenger use.

"This project would smartly repurpose existing infrastructure to add mass transit and create access to jobs, education, and opportunity for so many residents of Queens and Brooklyn," MTA Acting Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said in a statement. After the federal infrastructure bill passed last year, Lieber hinted that revitalizing the Bay Ridge branch freight tracks could be a possible project utilizing that funding.

The Brooklyn-Queens connection is something the Regional Plan Association has called for since 1996. The group presented its idea, the Triboro, as a 24-mile route that would connect the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens using existing tracks from Amtrak, Long Island Rail Road, and the commercial freight provider CSX, and shave off commute times for people traveling between the boroughs.