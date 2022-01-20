Governor Kathy Hochul’s executive budget made headlines this week for its $5 billion surplus and no expected deficit for five years — but buried deep in the document, there were also several changes to one of the biggest transit issues in New York right now: congestion pricing.

The MTA’s congestion pricing program to toll drivers that enter Manhattan below 60th Street is expected to provide crucial revenue for transit upgrades. Hochul’s measures are designed to ensure the system will have teeth, if it begins operating next year as planned.

The governor's proposed budget includes new fine structures and rules related to drivers obscuring license plates to avoid paying tolls as well as changing vehicle registration to avoid paying tickets that they have racked up. It also addresses attempts to fraudulently get a vehicle exempt from congestion pricing.

The law to allow congestion pricing passed in New York state in 2019, but implementing it has taken longer than the MTA and state lawmakers expected. The MTA blamed the Trump administration for slowing the process. President Joe Biden nudged it forward last year, but it still requires a 16-month environmental review with the tolling program expected to be up and running in 2023.

Still, many details remain undecided, such as how much drivers will ultimately pay, if there are any exemptions other than the ones written into the law, and how drivers will be charged. While it will likely be through the E-Z Pass program, the MTA hasn’t said exactly what type of devices will be placed around the city to capture driver’s license plates.

The MTA had hoped the program would raise $1 billion a year in tolls, which it could use to sell bonds and raise $15 billion for capital improvements to its rail and bus networks.

In order for congestion pricing to raise that type of revenue, the state needs to be able to collect tolls from drivers and root out any scofflaws that try to evade them, which the governor’s proposed budget would do, as long as the state Legislature approves the changes.

READ MORE: This Is What We Heard From The First 6 Hours Of Public Comments On The MTA’s Congestion Pricing Plans