All SUNY and CUNY faculty will be required to be vaccinated when classes resume next semester, and eligible students must be boosted, according to Governor Kathy Hochul’s new plan to address the surge in Covid cases.

While noting that the current wave “is not a wave like the waves of the past,” in that the rate of deaths is lower than during the height of the pandemic in 2020, Hochul said at a press conference on Friday that additional measures are nonetheless necessary to stem the tide.

“I’m not here to say we’re out of it,” Hochul said. “We’re addressing a very serious situation.”

Up to this point faculty and staff at city and state universities had not been required to be vaccinated. Some staffers sought such a requirement in order to protect themselves, and filed a petition.

On Friday, the United University Professions union, which represents some SUNY faculty, applauded Hochul’s move. And a spokesperson for SUNY said “we are currently working closely with the governor’s office and our partners in labor on implementation.”