Gov. Kathy Hochul and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg met privately on Friday to discuss criminal justice policies weeks after the newly elected prosecutor announced his office will no longer pursue cases on certain low-level criminal offenses.

The two sides released separate statements on the meeting that happened at an undisclosed location. It's unclear how long the two spoke. Hochul described the meeting as "productive."

"I reiterated my belief that safety and justice must go hand in hand," Hochul said in her statement. "I will continue to work with all of our District Attorneys, Mayor [Eric] Adams, the NYPD, and every New Yorker who is working to restore our sense of security and enforce our laws."

Bragg, for his part, said he and Hochul discussed their "shared vision for public safety and commitment to enforce the law."

"Our conversation included the importance of accountability, preventing shoplifting by breaking up burglary rings, keeping the trains safe, deterring brazen conduct and reducing gun violence," Bragg said in his statement. "I'll be working in partnership with her and in close coordination with the NYPD, the Mayor and other local partners toward our common goal - protecting the people and businesses of Manhattan and keeping all New Yorkers safe."

Bragg has been on the defensive in recent weeks, arguing his decision to no longer try certain low-level offenses will make New Yorkers safer. Some offenses no longer expected to be prosecuted include resisting arrest, theft of services, aggravated unlicensed operation, routine traffic violations, and other offenses, according to a memo obtained by Gothamist/WNYC.

"We were specific. We said we were going to marry fairness and safety, and we laid out a specific plan. We put on the website; we put it in print," Bragg, who was personally invited by Rev. Al Sharpton, said at a National Action Network rally in Harlem on January 8th.

His policies immediately drew the ire of NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, who met privately with Bragg a week after the release of his policy memo. Bragg has since clarified that he will be tough on violent offenses, including those involving a gun.

The meeting comes amid an increase in shootings across the city, notably the shooting deaths of police officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora responding to a domestic violence dispute on January 21st in Harlem. The suspected shooter, LaShawn McNeil, was shot and ultimately died. The shooting prompted Adams to release a blueprint outlining ways to combat gun violence. Hochul, a Democrat running for re-election, supports elements of Adams' plan, but has stopped short of calling for Adams' recommendation to rollback elements of the state's bail reform laws.

The meeting happened the same day the NYPD held a funeral for Rivera, who was posthumously promoted to detective first grade.

At the funeral, Rivera's widow, Dominique Luzuriaga, criticized Bragg's policies as she spoke directly to her husband.

“I know you’re tired of these laws, especially from the new DA,” Luzuriaga said. “I hope [Bragg is] watching you speak through me right now. I’m sure all of our blue family is tired too.”