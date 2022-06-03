Turning first to public safety, candidates were asked whether they support Hochul’s legislative package to toughen the state’s gun laws to prevent mass shootings. Williams, a progressive Democrat who previously served as a member of the New York City Council, initially didn’t answer the specific question but instead recalled a report he helped release in 2012 on how to address gun violence. Among those was the creation of the Crisis Management System, which includes a “credible messenger” program to stop retaliatory shootings before they happen. The initiative continues today.

“In that same year, Gov. Hochul was receiving an ‘A’ rating from the [National Rifle Association] and touting that endorsement,” Williams said, referring to the NRA’s endorsement of Hochul when she served in Congress.

Moderator Errol Louis pressed for a more direct answer, prompting Williams to propose addressing mental health and white nationalism to prevent massacres. He also said the state should better enforce the 2019 Red Flag Law intended to prevent people from obtaining a gun if they proved to be a danger to themselves or others.

Suozzi also berated Hochul’s “A” rating from the NRA a decade back while also calling on her to implement the Red Flag Law, which he claims she hasn’t enforced. As he touted his “F” rating from the NRA, Suozzi touted his own public safety plan.

“We need to educate the police, social workers, mental health experts, teachers, family members that you can take guns away from people that are mentally unstable [or] that have a drug and alcohol problem, by bringing them through a due-process procedure,” Suozzi said.

Suozzi has centered much of his campaign around reducing crime, an approach similar to New York City Mayor Eric Adams. He accused Hochul of ignoring public safety and focusing instead on earmarking $600 million in public subsidies for a new Buffalo Bills stadium.

Hochul has backed a plan to increase safety on the New York City subways while pushing for stronger gun control reforms. She also put forth a plan to pass more stringent gun laws that were approved by the state Legislature late Thursday.

The topic of bail reform emerged with an April Siena College poll showing crime to be a major issue for voters this election season. Williams criticized his party for not properly laying out a defense for the state’s 2019 bail reforms, which he said has no bearing on the increase in crime. The bail laws were also amended by the state Legislature during the budget season after Hochul pushed for tweaks.

“We know for a fact most of the high-profile cases that are usually brought up had nothing to do with bail reform,” Williams said. “There are places across this country that [have] never changed their bail laws and their violence is worse than in New York.”

Suozzi said changes to bail reform are one of many ways to reduce crime, while also supporting changes to Kendra’s Law, which mandates court-ordered psychiatric treatment for those considered a danger to themselves or others.

“Bail reform would not have addressed the racist massacre in Buffalo but it will help us with many other violent crimes that are taking place every single day in New York state,” Suozzi said.