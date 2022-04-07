The exact details have not yet been released. But Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris, a Queens Democrat, acknowledged Tuesday that the budget will likely deal with the issue of repeat arrestees and give judges more leeway to set bail for second alleged offenses. He also said it would make changes to the state’s recent reforms to evidence discovery, which had been the subject of a Sunday meeting between prosecutors and public defenders.

The budget agreement is also expected to make it easier to charge someone with illegal gun trafficking by lowering the number of unlicensed firearms needed to draw the charge, according to lawmakers and officials involved in the negotiations. One of the final disagreements has been over Kendra’s Law, which is in line for a five-year extension. But advocates and some lawmakers have spent days pushing back against a provision to expand it by allowing judges to send someone back to mental health treatment if they have experienced a “substantial increase” in symptoms.

Assemblymember Latrice Walker, a Brooklyn Democrat, was one of the architects of the 2019 reforms that ended cash bail for most misdemeanors and non-violent felonies. She launched a hunger strike in an effort to block Hochul’s proposals.

In a statement Tuesday, Walker said the latest changes will “roll back progress the state has made toward ending the criminalization of poverty.”

“Now more than ever, it’s critical that we do not allow political distractions to undermine effective, evidence-based policy,” she said. “Putting forward the wrong solutions won’t get us the right results.”

2) Gas-tax holiday through December 31st

Hochul and legislative leaders have agreed on a measure reducing the state’s gas taxes by about 16 cents per gallon from June 1st through the end of the year.

The budget language would nearly halve the state’s 33-cent share of per-gallon taxes in an attempt to provide relief at the gas pump amid sky-high prices. As of Thursday, the average price of a gallon of gas was $4.26, according to AAA.

Under the deal, gas retailers and distributors would be required to pass the tax savings on to consumers and not increase their prices in response. The state would also reimburse the MTA and the state’s highway and bridge fund for the amount of revenue they would otherwise lose from the tax cut.

3) Three years of to-go drinks

After a 15-month, pandemic-era experiment that allowed bars and restaurants to serve cocktails and similar alcoholic beverages with to-go orders, Hochul made clear she wanted to make it permanent.

In the end, restaurants will be able to serve to-go drinks for the next three years, by which time lawmakers will have to decide whether to extend it. Restaurants won’t be able to sell full bottles of liquor, which liquor stores had raised as a major concern. And customers will have to buy a “substantial food item” with any take-out alcohol purchase.

What is a “substantial food item”? The budget language doesn’t explicitly say, opening the door to debates of which foods are and aren’t “substantial.” (In 2020, when then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo required a food purchase with any alcoholic beverage, some restaurants began selling $1 “Cuomo Chips” in an attempt to subvert it.)

Scott Wexler, executive director of the Empire State Restaurant & Tavern Association, hailed the agreement.

“Allowing restaurants and taverns to sell drinks to go will help our members and their employees earn a little extra revenue,” he said in a statement. “It also provides the public with a convenience that proved extremely popular, and which they’ve come to expect in today’s modern world.”

Liquor stores had led the opposition to takeout cocktails. They won’t go home empty handed: The budget language will allow them to open their stores on Christmas Day, which had long been prohibited by the state’s pandemic-era laws regulating the alcohol industry. And the budget will also launch a commission to study ways to improve the alcoholic beverage control law.

4) Taxpayers to largely fund new Buffalo Bills stadium

In late March, Hochul agreed to pay $600 million to construct a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills, along with at least another $250 million spread out over 30 years to help with maintenance and upkeep. Under the deal, Erie County – the stadium’s home county – would chip in $250 million, making it the highest publicly financed project ever for an NFL facility.

But the state’s share, or at least a portion of it, required approval from state lawmakers. And despite significant pushback from New York City lawmakers, that funding is expected to be approved in the budget, according to lawmakers.

It wasn’t immediately clear what form that funding would take in the budget, however. It’s possible it could be spread over 30 years, the length of the state’s agreement with the team. Or it could be approved in a lump sum. The funding hadn’t been included in the two budget bills that had been introduced as of early Thursday afternoon.

5) Two major NYC issues get the boot

Lawmakers – especially those in the Assembly – made a concerted effort to remove Hochul’s policy proposals from the state budget if they had little or nothing to do with the state’s finances. They were unsuccessful when it came to criminal justice reform.

But they did succeed when it came to two major New York City issues: Mayoral control of the school system, and a soon-to-expire tax break for housing developers.

Hochul sought a four-year extension of mayoral control, which puts the school system under the authority of the New York City mayor’s office, a policy that’s been

passed since the early 2000s. It’s set to expire in June. But lawmakers had signaled for weeks that they were likely to punt the issue from the budget, and they followed through.

The same thing happened to the tax break known as 421-a, which allows developers to claim a tax exemption on multi-unit housing properties so long as they build a portion of affordable units. The break is set to expire in June, and Hochul was looking to tweak, extend and rebrand it as 485-w.

Hochul had been pushing for a one-year extension as recently as late last week, according to lawmakers. But it didn’t end up in the final agreement.

Now, both issues will be decided in the final two months of the Legislature’s 2022 scheduled session, which is set to end in early June.

“I think our entire point has been that there are a number of issues that don't belong as part of the budget conversation,” said Gianaris. “So we're prepared to have those conversations outside the budget.”