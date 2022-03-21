It took years of advocacy and a scandal-ridden pandemic for state lawmakers to pass minimum staffing requirements for New York’s nursing homes last May. But just as those rules were supposed to take effect on January 1st, Gov. Kathy Hochul decided to give long-term care facilities some leeway.

The governor issued an executive order on December 31st postponing enforcement of the rules for 30 days, citing a state of emergency she had declared due to a health care workforce shortage. At the time, the move seemed to be related to the omicron variant. COVID-19 cases had spiked in recent weeks, exacerbating staffing issues at hospitals and nursing homes.

But Hochul has since extended her executive order multiple times, most recently delaying enforcement of the rules, through the end of March.

Under the legislation, nursing homes are supposed to hire enough staff to provide patients with an average of three-and-a-half hours of clinical care each day. Patient advocates and labor unions say they are left wondering when nursing homes will actually have to staff up and comply. Studies have linked higher nursing home staffing levels to better quality care and even lower mortality rates.

“There is no reason to further postpone long-overdue reforms that hold nursing home operators accountable for ensuring adequate standards of care,” Milly Silva, executive vice president of 1199 SEIU, one of the unions that fought for the staffing legislation, said in a statement. “Residents, their families, caregivers and the tax-payers who fund this industry deserve better.”

Hochul’s office did not respond to a question from Gothamist this week about how long the governor intends to delay enforcement. The state health department said that even though non-compliance won’t be considered a violation of the law, “nursing homes are strongly encouraged to begin coming into compliance with these new requirements.”

Starting in January, nursing homes were also supposed to ensure that at least 40% of revenue was going to staff that provide direct patient care. Hochul has delayed enforcement of that rule as well.

That was part of a package of reforms that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo put in the budget last year. He also capped nursing home profits at 5% and placed other restrictions on how facilities could allocate their money. Nursing homes that didn’t comply or generated too much profit were supposed to send money back to the state to be put in a fund known as the “nursing home quality pool,” which is redistributed to nursing homes based on their performance.

Nursing homes sued the state health commissioner in federal court in December, calling the profit cap unconstitutional.