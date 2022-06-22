State lifeguards are getting a pay bump as part of a recruitment effort to address a lifeguard shortage, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced today.

State lifeguards at downstate swimming facilities like Riverbank State Park in Manhattan and Roberto Clemente State Park in the Bronx will now be making $22 an hour, up from $18.15. Lifeguards upstate will now make $20 an hour, up from $14.95. Lifeguards at CUNY and SUNY facilities will also be included.

The new pay rates will go into effect immediately for lifeguards at state-operated swimming facilities operated, the governor said. Lifeguards with more than two seasons of experience will also receive raises ranging from 5% to 30%, depending on location and experience.

The pay increases are part of a greater push to encourage more applicants. The state parks department is also offering “on-demand” lifeguard certification courses and launched a digital recruitment campaign to promote the jobs, the governor said.

"All New Yorkers deserve the opportunity to safely enjoy our public beaches and pools this summer," Hochul said in a statement. "With a lifeguard shortage threatening access to swimming facilities, we are aggressively recruiting more lifeguards to ensure safe access to outdoor recreation during the summer months."