New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the long-awaited congestion pricing plan for the busiest parts of Manhattan has hit another snag that might delay its implementation yet again.

Speaking on the WCBS-TV debate stage Tuesday night, alongside two other rivals for the Democratic nomination for governor, Hochul said “an additional environmental issue” had been raised by the federal government that could derail the plan, which aims to charge drivers who enter Manhattan below 60th Street fees of between $9 and $23.

Supporters of the program and transit leaders say congestion pricing serves the dual purpose of deterring drivers from entering the most gridlocked parts of the city, while generating much-needed revenue for public transit. The MTA estimates it could levy an additional $1 billion in tolls each year which could be used to bond for capital improvements.

“We're asking them for a timeframe, but we are on a path. And now we have to address their concerns and their flags that they've raised,” Hochul said. “We're committed to getting it done.”

When asked by moderators if the plan should be delayed she added, “This is not going to happen in the next year under any circumstances, but now is not the right time.”