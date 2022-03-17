The remainder of Hochul’s plan focuses on other areas of state law. One measure would reduce the required number of illegal guns sold to trigger a gun-trafficking felony from five to two. Other proposals would make changes to recent state reforms regarding the discovery process and raising the age of criminal responsibility.

For Mayor Adams, whose 2021 mayoral campaign was focused on tamping down crime, Hochul’s proposals echo what he’s been asking Albany for since taking office.

“The governor’s proposal includes significant steps, which I have advocated for, that would make New York safer, while not undoing important reforms,” he said in a statement.

But based on recent comments by legislative leaders in Albany, the governor’s plan is likely to face headwinds.

“We have come to a point now where whatever happens, (there are) people who want to exploit the fact that we do not want to incarcerate people because they are poor,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, said earlier this week, accusing critics of bail reform of wrongly tying a local increase in crime to New York’s bail laws, despite crime statistics trending upward nationwide.

“Everything becomes a matter of quote-unquote bail reform,” she said. “The kind of orchestrated message that somehow this was wrong is not true.”

The Democrat-led Legislature and then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo approved the 2019 bail laws as part of the state budget that year. They argued the changes were necessary to avoid criminalizing poverty by requiring detention simply because a defendant couldn’t afford to pay bail before trial.

Since then, Republicans and some more-moderate Democrats – including Adams – have seized on a recent increase in violent crime to push for changes, arguing the state should allow judges to consider the “dangerousness” of a defendant in determining bail restrictions.

Suozzi, a Democrat from Long Island, has already aired television advertisements knocking Hochul on the issue of crime. And on Thursday, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo – whom Hochul succeeded when he resigned in disgrace in August – called for changes to the same bail laws he approved during a speech to Hispanic clergy members in the Bronx.

“It doesn’t matter who it was or what it was — pull your head out of the sand and make whatever changes you need to make to fix it and fix it now so people feel free to walk the streets once again and provide hope that their government is actually working,” said Cuomo, who has been trying to re-establish himself in the New York political sphere.

When she has been asked about the issue in recent months, Hochul has spoken about why the 2019 laws were necessary in the first place. But she had also signaled she was “open to having conversations” about the issue.

Mike Whyland, a spokesman for Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, declined comment on Hochul’s plan. A spokesperson for Stewart-Cousins didn’t immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Marie Ndiaye, supervising attorney of the The Legal Aid Society’s decarceration project, called on legislative leaders to stand up to Hochul’s plan.

“The Legislature must reject outright any bail rollback proposal, including a ‘dangerousness’ provision, from Governor Hochul that will only increase jail populations, disproportionately impacting Black and brown New Yorkers,” Ndiaye said in a statement. “Changes to the law that focus on the results of historically racist policing will undoubtedly produce racist outcomes.”