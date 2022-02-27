On Sunday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued, Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order that will stop investments and purchases involving Russia. The order will remain effective for as long as the federal government's sanctions against Russia are in place.

"We strongly condemn the action of Putin and Russia for this unprovoked attack," Hochul said during a press briefing. "This is the state of New York and we are home to the largest Ukrainian population in America. These are our fellow brothers and sisters. They are an important part of the fabric of New York State."

Hochul noted that New York is the tenth-largest economy in the world, and has a larger economy than Russia.

"We are going to be reviewing all state purchases, all of our investments... as well as investments with any company or institution that is on a list of Russian headquartered entities," Hochul said, adding that she wants to "make sure we are spending no taxpayer dollars to prop up that regime."

The governor also reiterated that refugees are welcome in New York, saying, "We will open up our hearts, our homes, our resources to the people of Ukraine, if you need a place to stay, we will help you become integrated into our community."

On Friday, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine called for more actions New York could take against Russia, tweeting, "For years Manhattan has been one of the most popular safe harbors for Russian oligarchs to park their cash, especially via ultra-high end apartments. It's time to start seizing their properties."

When asked about this prospect during today's press briefing, Hochul said, "We are looking at all of our options."