Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin has agreed to debate New York Gov. Kathy Hochul this week, setting the stage for the first and likely only meeting between the candidates just two weeks out from the general election.

In a statement on Sunday, Zeldin indicated that he would accept the Democratic incumbent’s offer to debate on Tuesday evening. The one-hour event will be held at 7 p.m. at Pace University and air on Spectrum News channels across the state.

The announcement follows a weeks-long stand-off between the two candidates, with each side accusing the other of shrinking from the debate spotlight. It comes as recent polls have shown Hochul’s lead over Zeldin narrowing, opening up the possibility of an unexpectedly close race.

Zeldin, a Long Island congressman, has repeatedly hammered Hochul for refusing to meet his demands for a debate. Last month, after a New York Post cover depicted her in a yellow chicken suit, Hochul said she would participate in one statewide debate hosted by Spectrum News.

But Zeldin initially rejected that offer, describing Hochul as a “coward” for not agreeing to multiple debates across the entire state. On Sunday, he said he was “not going to let her off the hook,” indicating he would attend the Spectrum debate on Tuesday after all.

He again described Hochul as a “coward,” claiming she deliberately agreed to the Spectrum News event because it would not be carried on broadcast TV for many New Yorkers.

“She’s trying to get away with one debate for one hour at the end of October a month after absentee ballots started going out,” Zeldin wrote. “New Yorkers deserve better.”

In a response, a spokesperson for Hochul, Jerrel Harvey, said the candidate was clear about her intentions to debate once – and that Zeldin was the one avoiding voters.

"After months of hiding, we’re glad that Congressman Zeldin has finally agreed to participate in Tuesday's debate,” Harvey said in a statement. “Governor Hochul looks forward to highlighting her strong record of delivering results and exposing Lee Zeldin’s dangerous lies.”

The debate will be moderated by Errol Louis and Susan Arbetter, according to Spectrum News.