A Hoboken, New Jersey water main that was broken for about two days has been replaced, Mayor Ravinder Bhalla said on Wednesday morning.

Crews with Veolia, the water company contracted to provide services to Hoboken residents, have replaced the broken water main at Observer Highway and Madison Street, according to an alert on the city’s website.

Residents are still being urged to avoid the area and to boil their water for at least a minute before using it for a variety of purposes, including drinking and cooking.

“Water pressure is currently near normal levels throughout the city,” read an update from Bhalla shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. “Upon completion of the repairs, the roadway will be repaved and reopened to traffic.”

“Until that is complete, we are asking residents to avoid traveling by car in South Hoboken and enter and exit on the north end,” it reads.

Several homes in the city were without water as a result of the break, which also caused flooding, traffic disruptions and the daylong closure of Hoboken’s public schools. The main had ruptured during work contractors with PSE&G were performing in South Hoboken, Bhalla said on Monday.

The city warned of the potential for further water main breaks as water pressure fluctuates during the stabilization process.

“The past 48 hours have been extremely difficult for our residents; I greatly appreciate everyone’s patience as pressure returns to our water system,” Bhalla said in a Twitter post.

Residents in need of water bottles as repairs continue are being directed to the Public Works Garage on Observer Highway and Willow Avenue. There are also portable toilets available, with the full list of locations on the city’s website.

Hoboken Public Schools have resumed in-person learning, according to the district’s website. Street cleaning was suspended citywide on Wednesday.