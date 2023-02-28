Public schools were closed Tuesday and many Hoboken residents were without water, following a water main break caused by contractors working on a gas main, city officials said. Contractors working for the utility PSE&G broke through a water main in south Hoboken Monday morning, according to Mayor Ravinder Bhalla, causing widespread flooding, traffic disruptions and cutting off water to many homes in the city. PSE&G spokesperson Lauren Ugorji said the utility was investigating the incident.

By Tuesday morning, Hoboken’s Office of Emergency management was urging drivers to avoid southwest Hoboken and to use northern routes to and from the city. Veolia, the water company contracted by Hoboken, was still working to isolate the broken water main. “They are getting closer to identifying the exact location of the break,” a city alert Tuesday morning read, but were having difficulty doing so due to the “complexity of the water main infrastructure at that location and the interconnectivity with Jersey City.”

Hoboken’s Public School district, which serves around 3,000 students at five schools – canceled classes for Tuesday citing the “continued low or no water pressure.” Municipal offices also remained closed Tuesday.

Veolia switched water sources to a feed from nearby Weehawken, so if residents had water pressure it should be drinkable, city officials said. Many homes might still not have water or could have low pressure, especially on the upper floors of taller buildings.