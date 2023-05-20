A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Williamsburg Friday afternoon, according to police and witnesses. Police say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Surveillance video reviewed by Gothamist shows two men appearing to argue with the driver of a Honda CRV near Keap Street and South Fifth Street. The driver then backs up the car and accelerates toward the two men, hitting one, and running him over.

In the video, the driver races away from the scene, up Keap Street. Police said he abandoned the car nearby, and was seen running into the Bushwick Houses.

The man struck by the car was taken to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified by police.

Jon Anderson, who lives near the intersection, was on his front patio with his roommate when the incident occurred. He said he first noticed a group of people arguing nearby.