A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Williamsburg Friday afternoon, according to police and witnesses. Police say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
Surveillance video reviewed by Gothamist shows two men appearing to argue with the driver of a Honda CRV near Keap Street and South Fifth Street. The driver then backs up the car and accelerates toward the two men, hitting one, and running him over.
In the video, the driver races away from the scene, up Keap Street. Police said he abandoned the car nearby, and was seen running into the Bushwick Houses.
The man struck by the car was taken to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified by police.
Jon Anderson, who lives near the intersection, was on his front patio with his roommate when the incident occurred. He said he first noticed a group of people arguing nearby.
“As we looked up, we saw the guy just slamming the gas and run this guy over,” Anderson said. “After he ran over the victim, he just hauled ass down the street.
Anderson noted that there are schools nearby the intersection, including PS 319, which is just two blocks away.
“Thank god there wasn’t any kind of crossing thing because this guy floored it as fast as he could, it could’ve been much worse.”
Anderson said he called 911, who directed him to check if the victim was breathing.
Anderson said the victim was alive, and screamed in pain for a few minutes, before stopping movement.
“It was pretty brutal to see somebody get murdered, like, in front of you,” said Anderson. “It really was, I'd never seen anything like that before in my life.”