A hit-and-run driver killed a 21-year-old man crossing East Houston Street early Thursday morning, police officials said.

Shortly after 5 a.m. at the intersection of East Houston Street and Forsyth Street on the Lower East Side, a driver traveling west on East Houston ran over Andy Eduardo Gil, who was making his way north across the street.

First responders found Gil lying on the roadway unresponsive and severely wounded. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital and soon pronounced dead, officials said.

Police had released no description of the vehicle that killed him, as of Friday morning.

Through Wednesday, drivers killed 53 pedestrians on city streets across the five boroughs in 2022 — 13 fewer pedestrian deaths than during the same time period last year, according to the city’s transportation department.

Overall traffic fatalities — which include drivers and their passengers, bicyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians — were also down slightly, with six fewer people killed than at the same time last year.

Still, the 126 people killed so far this year represents a 28 percent increase from 2018, the safest Vision Zero year on record, not including 2020 when the pandemic disrupted normal traffic patterns.