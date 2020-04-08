Torres, who was the first City Council member known to have tested positive for coronavirus, said he found Wednesday's data alarming, adding that they confirmed his suspicions that black and brown communities have been more vulnerable to the disease.

According to the state, 86 percent of the fatalities had at least one comorbidity, such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity. Those are the same conditions that afflict black and Hispanics, particular those in low-income communities.

“Hypertension is more than three times more prevalent in the South Bronx than in the Financial District,” Torres said. “Diabetes is more than five times more prevalent in the South Bronx than in the Financial District. The data is crystal clear that poverty predisposes people to the worst effects of COVID-19.”

Torres also pointed to two public hospitals, Elmhurst Hospital in Queens and Lincoln Hospital in the South Bronx, as serving areas that have large immigrant communities.

“All Americans are paying a price, but communities of color have the heaviest cross to bear,” he said.

At a press conference on Wednesday morning, de Blasio said the data reinforces the existing health disparities across the city.

“It made me angry to see that the disparities that have plagued this city, this nation, that are all about fundamental inequality are once again causing such pain, and once again, causing innocent people to lose their lives,” he said. “It’s sick, it’s troubling, it’s wrong and we’re going to fight back with everything we’ve got.”