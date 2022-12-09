It’s a scene that’s played out repeatedly in New York: A politician is publicly accused of corruption. A swarm of headlines follow. Months or even years later, the charge or conviction is overturned. On Monday, a federal judge threw out the bulk of the case against former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, who is accused of receiving thousands of dollars in campaign contributions in exchange for a $50,000 state grant to a nonprofit. The judge ruled the alleged bribe wasn't explicit enough to sustain charges, though prosecutors immediately appealed. The partial dismissal was the latest in a string of cases over the last 12 years in New York that have shown how increasingly difficult it is for prosecutors to get convictions on public-corruption charges. A series of court decisions in recent years have dramatically narrowed federal bribery laws, in part by requiring prosecutors to prove a public official took a specific governmental action — not just, say, set up a meeting — in exchange for a bribe. It has left prosecutors and good government advocates wondering how to hold someone accountable for unethical behavior as the bar to win a conviction continues to rise. “When there’s conduct that misuses public assets for personal advantage — whether it's a personal financial or personal political advantage — then the average New Yorker sees that as corrupt,” said Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause New York, a good-government organization. “And our law should comply with what people rightly understand is a problem. It’s not hard.” In the last two weeks, two other high-profile corruption cases — in addition to Benjamin’s case — have demonstrated the impact of the narrowing law, which has benefited New York officials and their associates who have been indicted on bribery and fraud charges. On Nov. 28, an attorney for Joseph Percoco, a former aide and close advisor to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, argued that part of his $315,000 bribery conviction should be overturned because he was not on the state payroll in 2014 when he took $35,000 from a Syracuse-area developer in exchange for state favors. Since Percoco was on Cuomo’s political campaign staff, they argue he didn’t have a “fiduciary duty” to the state, and therefore can’t be convicted of bribery.

That same same day, an attorney for developer Louis Ciminelli argued his and former SUNY Polytechnic Institute President Alain Kaloyeros’ convictions should be overturned because no money changed hands when they allegedly rigged a bid for a state construction contract. The contract, which was at the center of the fraud conviction, led to Ciminelli’s company getting $750 million in work, in part to build a Tesla solar factory in Buffalo. Both the liberal and conservative Supreme Court justices appeared sympathetic to Percoco and Ciminelli’s arguments, signaling they are likely to overturn the convictions before ending their term in June. Sarah Krissoff, a former assistant U.S. Attorney in Manhattan who is now a partner at the law firm Day Pitney LLP, said prosecutors know that public-corruption cases have a reputation of being hard. “But they should be hard,” she said. “There’s a reason for that.” Krissoff pointed to Benjamin’s case. Politicians are essentially required to raise money for their election campaigns if they want to keep their jobs. Having ambiguous laws about what constitutes corruption when it comes to campaign fundraising — which could make it easier for prosecutors to bring a case — wouldn’t be fair to politicians, she said. “If we're asking people to serve as political figures in our society, they ought to have some clarity on what they are permitted to do or not permitted to do in connection with fundraising,” she said. “And to the extent there is ambiguity in that, it's really up to the court and Congress to clarify that ambiguity.” Lerner said the “common-sense reaction” to the conduct by Benjamin, Percoco and others is simple: “Oh, that’s corrupt.”

“When you have that common-sense reaction to conduct that misuses public assets for personal advantage — whether it's personal financial or personal political advantage — then the everyday New Yorker sees that as corrupt, and our law should comply with what people rightly understand is problematic,” Lerner said. Lerner faulted the Supreme Court for making it more and more difficult to prosecute such cases, and she worries that it may embolden bad actors to enrich themselves through public work. “If the U.S. Supreme Court is hell bent on eliminating the ability to address public corruption, of course it can allow misguided officials to fool themselves further that they won't be caught,” said Lerner. Established legal precedent The string of Supreme Court decisions narrowing public-corruption laws far predates Percoco and Ciminelli, going back more than a decade. It has had a dramatic effect on a number of high-profile New York cases. In 2010, the Supreme Court significantly narrowed the “honest services” fraud law in a case involving a former Enron executive. Essentially, the court ruled that someone can only be convicted of defrauding the public of their honest services if they took a bribe or kickback related to their public work. That led the courts to overturn former New York state Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno’s 2009 honest-services fraud conviction and allow for a second trial, where a jury found him not guilty. In 2016, the top court vacated the conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, ruling a public official has to do more than set up a meeting or organize an event in order to be convicted of taking a bribe in exchange for an “official act.” Instead, prosecutors would have to prove that a public official took a specific action, such as voting for a bill or obtaining a grant in exchange for a benefit. The McDonnell ruling directly led to former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver and Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos having their similar convictions overturned in New York — though the courts allowed for a retrial under the new, narrowed definition of the law, and both men were convicted a second time. “This all goes back to the McDonnell case, where the Supreme Court seems to have completely abandoned common sense and 200-plus years of American experience in terms of what actually is corruption to narrow it down to this extraordinarily limited, unrealistic definition,” Lerner said.

Joseph Percoco former close aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo was sentenced on September 20, 2018 by Judge Valerie Caproni at the Thurgood Marshall Courthouse to 6 years in prison, for bribery and corruption charges after accepting more than $300,000 in bribes from companies that wanted influence with the Cuomo administration. Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images