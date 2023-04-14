“Hey, Holloway!” — We wanted to know: Where did that song come from? The song is an unexpected earworm and the de facto anthem of the ongoing Rutgers University faculty strike, which entered its fifth day on Friday. On picket lines, outside the offices of university President Jonathan Holloway and in the streets of Trenton, faculty members and student supporters have been singing: “Hey! Holloway! I want to know: Will you raise my wage?”

The riff on Bruce Channel’s 1961 hit “Hey! Baby!” first hit social media on Tuesday, when Eric Blanc, an assistant professor of labor at Rutgers, tweeted a video from a rally at Voorhees Mall on Rutgers’ College Avenue campus. Attendees playing percussion on frying pans joined others who singing into megaphones. Horns blared. The crowd bopped up and down, their arms waving in the air. By Friday, Blanc’s video had been viewed more than 260,000 times. Attendees say the song came together just shortly prior to the rally, as protesters marched Tuesday from Rutgers Cook/Douglass campuses to College Avenue, along George Street in New Brunswick. Anna Rehberg, a music education student at Rutgers’ Mason Gross School of the Arts, said members of the brass department, some of them also in pep bands, were running through songs in their repertoire — including “Hey! Baby!” Rehberg said she and another friend started riffing on the lyrics, and the next thing they knew, their version was catching on. “We had started this chant down the march down George Street, and then by the time we got there, it erupted into this full performance,” Rehberg said. At Voorhees Mall rally school jazz band members led the crowd. And the chant has resurfaced over and over again since, across Rutgers’ campuses in New Brunswick, Trenton and Camden. “Everywhere you look, that's what they're singing,” said Brandon Mejia, a 20-year-old sophomore at Mason Gross.

He described the chant’s rapid spread through the protests as “just the embodiment of what music is.” Demonstrators began singing it behind him as he was interviewed by Gothamist. “Music can just touch people's souls and move them in a way that sometimes just simple chanting might not do,” said Mejia, a tenor saxophonist who’s contributed to “Hey! Holloway!” renditions multiple times this week. Three unions representing 9,000 faculty members went on strike Monday, shutting down many classes at a school that serves 67,000 students. Their key demands include better pay for adjunct faculty members — part-time lecturers who the unions say get paid an average of $6,500 for a three-credit course. The unions have asked for $10,000 for a course, and said in a Zoom call with members on Thursday night that they’d made “incredible gains” on their financial demands during marathon negotiating sessions at the State House. The unions are also seeking more job security for the adjuncts, who currently must reapply for their positions each semester. Mejia said he’s supporting the striking faculty because many Mason Gross teachers are part-time lecturers — “and a lot of us wouldn't be at the level we're at if it weren't for them.”

Both Mejia and Rehberg described music — particularly “Hey! Holloway!” — drawing crowds throughout this week’s demonstrations. Rehberg said the Voorhees Mall rally was one of the largest gatherings she’d seen at Rutgers for any activity other than a football game. “It's really wonderful to see, and it's one of those reminders, as most of us are going to music education careers, of why we do what we do as musicians,” she said. Gov. Phil Murphy said on WNYC’s “Ask Governor Murphy” call-in show this week that he’d be willing to consider extra financial support for Rutgers to help make a deal possible. Rutgers currently gets about a fifth of its $5.1 billion budget through state funding, and union members have said they estimate a proposal to pay adjuncts proportionately with full-time staff would cost about $20 million. In an update to members on Thursday night, the striking unions said despite progress on financial demands, they’d made less headway getting more job security for adjuncts. But union negotiators, in the Zoom call, also described “extraordinary success” securing more job security for non-tenure-track educators — including “presumptively renewable” five-year contracts for educators in their fifth appointments. Carla Katz, a negotiator for the unions, said that meant it would be very difficult to dismiss someone after a fifth appointment, calling the standard “extremely close to tenure.” The unions have also sought to boost graduate student workers’ pay from $30,000 to $37,000. Several bargaining committee members said they regretted agreeing in a straw poll to increases that would fall several thousand dollars short of that during the first year of a new contract. That issue would be revisited, they said. Negotiations and demonstrations were both continuing on Friday.