Last year, the leaf viewing season started in the Adirondacks and the Catskills – two mountainous regions known for their vibrant views – during the first half of September, peaking in mid-October.

But, as the Department of Parks and Recreation reminds residents, you “don't need to head upstate” to see fall’s changing colors.

For folks who’d prefer to stay closer to home, New York City’s trees reach peak color closer to mid-November, and the office provides online guides to finding some of the best fall foliage in all five boroughs.

Some recommendations for scenic spots include Clove Lakes Park in Staten Island; Kissena Park in Queens; Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn; Van Cortlandt Lake in the Bronx; and the Pond at Central Park.

The office also offers a list of hiking trails with scenic views, including recommendations for beginners, in Staten Island, Inwood, and other neighborhoods across the city. It also features a guide to fall festivals — many of them free of charge — for residents of all ages.

Foliage fans who prefer a more DIY approach to finding leaves can use the city’s tree map and this hub outlining the kinds of trees around the city that change colors.

In New Jersey, the state’s tourism office provides tips to spotting fall foliage, which typically peaks during the last two weeks of October.

Connecticut residents can also find foliage information in the week-by-week guide, which contains tips and driving routes compiled by the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the state’s tourism office. Hot spots for viewing leaves include the Litchfield Hills region, and Macedonia State Park in Kent County.

The timing of peak fall foliage depends on a variety of factors throughout the year, such as moisture, light exposure, and temperature. Extreme weather, such as the high heat and drought experienced over the summer, means that leaves are likely to drop earlier.