America will celebrate another birthday this long weekend, and few places do the 4th of July like New York City. The city will be buzzing with traditional fare like the main fireworks show, the hot dog-eating contest and a million barbecues, but here are a few other city happenings to check out.
The Day Party at the Coney Art Walls:
Celebrate Independence Day in a grand way this year in Coney Island at The Day Party celebration. This annual event includes live music, performances, and a rotation of DJs providing the tunes throughout the day. This year’s headliner for the main show is Meek Mill. He’ll have big shoes to fill as Doja Cat was last year’s main performer. Alongside Mill there will also be DJ sets from Cactus Jack, DJ Spade, and DJ Chase B. While enjoying music and the hot summer day, patrons will also be able to shop plenty of food and drink vendors. At the end of the night, people can take in the fireworks show before heading home. This is an 18+ only event.
When: Monday, July 4th 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Where: Coney Art Walls, 3050 Stillwell Avenue
Tickets: Start at $59 for general admission. For more information visit www.thedayparty.com
Historic Richmond Town’s 4th of July
If you want to experience what life was like the year America declared its independence, then head over to Staten Island for the Historic Richmond Town’s 4th of July Independence Day Weekend celebration. Between learning about what that time period was like — from costumed historians, soldiers, and founding fathers — people will also have the chance to make their own flags to wave in a Pinwheel Parade. Patrons will have the opportunity to sign and participate in a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence, and then afterwards can learn how to churn ice cream.
When: July 2 through July 4th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Historic Richmond Town, 441 Clarke Ave, Staten Island, NY, 10306
Tickets: Day Passes start at $15. For more information visit www.historicrichmondtown.org
The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show
Probably the quintessential event celebrating the 4h of July is Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show. The extravaganza will include 65,000 shells launched from five different barges on the East River — a show known for a multitude of dramatic colors and shapes in the sky.
Before the 25 minute fireworks show, the Young People’s Chorus of New York City will belt out the "Star-Spangled Banner" from The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus. Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and Pitbull are also expected to perform.
When: Monday July 4th starting at 8 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:25 p.m.
Where: The fireworks are set to launch at the East River, centered around Midtown Manhattan. Some places to watch the show include Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City and Brooklyn Bridge Park, Newtown Barge Park and Transmitter Park in Brooklyn.
Tickets: This event is free. For more information visit www.macys.com/social/fireworks
The Seaport Beach Fest
This 4th of July weekend the Seaport community will bring the beach, sun, and music to the people with back to back daylong events. Fulton St. to Pier 17 will be transformed into a beach oasis with sand, lounge chairs, umbrellas, and toys for the kids. While soaking up the sun, people can enjoy cuisines from various food trucks and drinks from the pop-up bar. The weekend will also be filled with performances on the main stage all weekend from up and coming talent and Walshy Fire of Major Lazer. To round out the festivities, there is also a chance for the community to unleash their creativity on the “I am an American” mural, located along the East River Greenway. Children 5 and up and adults can help paint the mural.
When: July 1 through July 4, various times.
Where: Seaport Square, 89 South Street, between Piers 16 & 17
Tickets: This event is free. For more information visit www.theseaport.nyc
Edge 4th of July Fireworks Show
Want to see the Macy, Coney Island, and Jersey City fireworks shows all at once? Well Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the City, is welcoming people for a special 4th of July celebration this year. The immersive experience will allow patrons to view the fireworks shows from all angles through the venue’s glass-floors, angled glass walls, and skyline steps. People over 21 will also have the chance to enjoy two complimentary glasses of champagne, unlimited popcorn, and a corn dog while they watch the fun unfold.
When: Monday July 4th, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Where: Edge, 30 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001
Tickets: Tickets for kids start at $33. Tickets for adults start at $38. For more information visit https://www.edgenyc.com/en
Nathan’s Hot Dog-eating Contest
It wouldn't be the 4th without competitive eaters forcing pounds of processed meat and buns into their bellies. Come join tens of thousands of fans on the Coney Island boardwalk as Joey Chestnut defends his title as the 4th of July champ. Last year Chestnut downed 76 dogs. Female champion, Michelle Lesco, will face top-ranked Miki Sudo, who has come back from maternity leave.
When: Monday July 4th, starting at 11 a.m.
Where: The corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island
Tickets: Free, but good luck getting close to the action. For those who'd prefer to grab a dog and sit next to the AC, the event is also airing on ESPN.