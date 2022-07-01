The Day Party at the Coney Art Walls:

Celebrate Independence Day in a grand way this year in Coney Island at The Day Party celebration. This annual event includes live music, performances, and a rotation of DJs providing the tunes throughout the day. This year’s headliner for the main show is Meek Mill. He’ll have big shoes to fill as Doja Cat was last year’s main performer. Alongside Mill there will also be DJ sets from Cactus Jack, DJ Spade, and DJ Chase B. While enjoying music and the hot summer day, patrons will also be able to shop plenty of food and drink vendors. At the end of the night, people can take in the fireworks show before heading home. This is an 18+ only event.

When: Monday, July 4th 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: Coney Art Walls, 3050 Stillwell Avenue

Tickets: Start at $59 for general admission. For more information visit www.thedayparty.com

Historic Richmond Town’s 4th of July

If you want to experience what life was like the year America declared its independence, then head over to Staten Island for the Historic Richmond Town’s 4th of July Independence Day Weekend celebration. Between learning about what that time period was like — from costumed historians, soldiers, and founding fathers — people will also have the chance to make their own flags to wave in a Pinwheel Parade. Patrons will have the opportunity to sign and participate in a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence, and then afterwards can learn how to churn ice cream.

When: July 2 through July 4th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Historic Richmond Town, 441 Clarke Ave, Staten Island, NY, 10306

Tickets: Day Passes start at $15. For more information visit www.historicrichmondtown.org

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show

Probably the quintessential event celebrating the 4h of July is Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show. The extravaganza will include 65,000 shells launched from five different barges on the East River — a show known for a multitude of dramatic colors and shapes in the sky.

Before the 25 minute fireworks show, the Young People’s Chorus of New York City will belt out the "Star-Spangled Banner" from The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus. Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and Pitbull are also expected to perform.

When: Monday July 4th starting at 8 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:25 p.m.

Where: The fireworks are set to launch at the East River, centered around Midtown Manhattan. Some places to watch the show include Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City and Brooklyn Bridge Park, Newtown Barge Park and Transmitter Park in Brooklyn.

Tickets: This event is free. For more information visit www.macys.com/social/fireworks