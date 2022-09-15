New York City’s public advocate is asking city, state and federal officials to help people in under-resourced communities more easily access jobs, healthy food and affordable housing to prevent shootings.

At a virtual press conference Thursday, Jumaane Williams released a report exploring those ideas as possible solutions to gun violence. He urged political leaders to try new approaches to public safety, instead of relying solely on law enforcement.

“Gun violence is an epidemic that has been in our communities for far too long. We have a way that we can get to it. Let's try it,” he said. “We've tried all the other stuff. It doesn't work.”

The public advocate’s report focuses on the connections between gun violence and neighborhood conditions. A series of heat maps show that many communities with high rates of shootings also have high levels of unemployment, mental distress, unaffordable housing, school absenteeism and COVID-19 infections.