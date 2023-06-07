Just as the city’s summer is ramping up, smoke from Canadian wildfires has blanketed the New York region, canceling plans.

City officials have urged New Yorkers to remain indoors due to the unhealthy air quality. As the smoke worsened on Wednesday, venues and events around the city began officially canceling plans. Airports shut down, libraries locked their doors and beaches sent lifeguards home.

Here is a list of cancellations so far. If you’ve got plans tonight, check with the venue before heading out.

Airports

Low visibility due to smoke conditions disrupted flights in and out of regional airports on Wednesday. All three – JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and LaGuardia Airport – tweeted on Wednesday to alert travelers.

Those heading to airports should check their flight status, and allow for extra travel time.

Alternate side parking

Alternate side parking will be suspended Thursday due to poor air quality. Parking meters will remain in effect.

Arts and cultural events

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! has canceled Wednesday's opening night concert at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park, which was to feature Harlem-born blues veteran Taj Mahal, singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae and the Harlem Gospel Travelers. According to a statement from the organizers, the concert will not be rescheduled due to scheduling commitments. Celebrate Brooklyn! now plans to open on Saturday, June 10, with a Family Day matinee featuring Soul Science Lab and Olivia K and The Parkers.

The Times Square Alliance has confirmed that a free dance performance by the Bill T Jones/Arnie Zane Company, concluding the company’s 40th anniversary season with its Times Square debut, has been canceled. No new date has been determined so far.

Organizers of Uptown Night Market, a Harlem outdoor dining and shopping event scheduled for Thursday night, have rescheduled for Thursday, June 15.

The Hudson Classical Theater Company has canceled its performance of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” scheduled to take place at the Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in Riverside Park on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. The company will decide on Friday morning whether to cancel any further performances.

As for the days ahead: Is “Hamlet” in Central Park to be, or not to be? That remains in question. The Public Theater canceled outdoor rehearsals scheduled for earlier today at the Delacorte Theater, where the annual Shakespeare in the Park series is scheduled to open tomorrow. A decision concerning Wednesday's final dress rehearsal, scheduled for 5 p.m., and tomorrow’s opening-night performance are being assessed, according to an emailed statement from a company spokesperson.

Most indoor events appear to be happening as planned, but not without consequence. According to Variety and other media sources, actor Jodie Comer halted a matinee performance of “Prima Facie” on Wednesday, complaining about breathing problems. (The show continued shortly afterward with an understudy.) Another actor, Jeff Heimbrock, who is currently appearing in “Wicked,” tweeted that “[t]he dressing rooms and backstage areas today smell like smoke, everyone is having trouble breathing, especially during our physically strenuous numbers.”

Beaches and parks

The city's parks department says any Wednesday event that cannot be moved indoors — which may include movie screenings, fitness classes, nature programming — will be canceled.

The parks department also shut down city beaches on Wednesday afternoon. There were no lifeguards on stands starting at 3 p.m. The parks department also said staff would be telling beachgoers to get out of the water, and installing red flags to indicate that swimming is prohibited.

Libraries and schools

The Brooklyn, New York and Queens Public Libraries said they closed early on Wednesday, shutting their doors at 3:30 p.m.

The Department of Education also announced that all outdoor, after school activities on Wednesday were canceled.

New Jersey state offices

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told WNYC that all state offices would close at 3:30 p.m. for the remainder of Wednesday.

Other venues

The city health department is issuing a work suspension for carriage horses and other working horses on Wednesday due to poor air quality.

With the worsening smoke conditions, Wednesday night's Luna Park firework celebration was postponed until further notice, Luna Park in Coney Island announced on Twitter.

Yankee Stadium

Wednesday's Yankees-White Sox game was moved due to poor air quality, and rescheduled to Thursday, June 8, as a single-admission double header, starting at 4:05 p.m. according to the team's Twitter account.