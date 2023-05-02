Lawmakers are voting on a budget bill that includes yet another round of changes to the state’s bail laws. The laws — which affect when someone is held in jail when they await trial and when they are allowed to remain free — have been a central sticking point among city and state leaders in recent years. Some, including Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul, say more lenient rules rolled out in 2019 contributed to a rise in crime — a claim experts have challenged. Others, including many criminal justice reform advocates, say laws should allow for less restrictive conditions for people awaiting trial, and should require people to be held in jail only as a last resort.

Here are five changes to bail laws that made it into the final budget proposal: