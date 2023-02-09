Eggplant, okra, lettuce and snow peas are some of the crops harvested at eight different sustainable farms located on NYCHA campuses. The former open areas-turned-gardens are run mostly by a squad of young adults called the Green City Force – and applications for the group are now open. Candidates for the Green City Force, now in its 14th year, join a service corps that is built around community, climate resilience and environmental stewardship. They engage and educate fellow public housing residents in energy efficiency and composting. Members of the NYCHA community can trade in their compost in exchange for the vegetables and herbs grown by the Green City Force. Any NYCHA resident between the ages of 18 and 24 who has a high school diploma or GED is eligible to apply for one of the 70 spots for the upcoming Green City Force crew. The current application cycle will close at the end of March, and training will begin in April. For a $1,800 monthly stipend, the hires enter a six-month full-time program where they spend four days out of the week as AmeriCorps members tilling the NYCHA gardens, which can be as small as a half-acre plot at the Wagner Houses in East Harlem or as large as nearly two acres at the Bayview Houses in Canarsie.

“We're training young adults who are NYCHA residents to build their skills and also bring transformation and energy education and behavior change and sustainability initiatives to their communities,” said Tonya Gayle, executive director of Green City Force, a nonprofit partner that manages 75% of the farms. The other farms are managed by NYCHA partner organizations, Red Hook Initiative and East New York Farms. On the fifth day of their work week, these young adults get training in ecoliteracy and career preparation for the green economy. The ultimate goal is to position participants for occupations in sustainable industries such as offshore wind. “The stipend is critical,” Gayle said. “We have them motivated to understand the difference between a career pathway and compete for a long game versus a short-term bad job that has a high salary now.” In addition to the stipend, participants can earn more than $4,000 toward college, a free monthly Metrocard and the opportunity to obtain national certifications, including from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The program also provides access to training for technical skills such as green building construction.