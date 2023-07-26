The NYPD is urging people to avoid the surrounding area of the collapse, from 41st to 42nd Streets between 10th and 11th Avenues. One civilian and one firefighter suffered minor injuries, officials said.

A crane that is seen partially collapsing into a neighboring building in Hell’s Kitchen left at least two people injured on Wednesday morning, according to police.

The crane’s operating cabin was on fire at the time of the collapse, police said. Footage of the crane shows smoke coming from the machine.

Videos of the collapse spread rapidly across social media early Wednesday. Emergency workers, fire officials and other authorities are on scene.

The fire department did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.