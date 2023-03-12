On Monday, the sun will go down at 7 p.m. in New York City, and it will keep setting at that time or later until Sept. 19, according to New York Metro weather.

The later light is helped along by daylight saving time, which began at 2 a.m. today, when clocks moved forward one hour.

In other words: say hello to darker mornings and lighter evenings.

Some New Yorkers are ready for the later sunsets.

“Just the sense that you have things to do, a whole horizon of possibilities from 4 to 9 [o'clock] in the summer is really nice,” said bartender Jamie Hood, who added that she hates the winter light.

“I'm biking to work and it feels like I’ve been at work for 12 hours, because it’s pitch black,” she said.

Claire Francois, who was with her three children at Grover Cleveland Park in Ridgewood, was also happily anticipating the later sunsets. She said she welcomes the extra hour of light in the evening, which allows her to spend more time outdoors with her family.

But, she said, it’s the jumping back and forth – due to daylight saving time – that’s the problem.

“It’s really hard to readjust, especially when you have kids, especially when you lose that hour,” she said. “It's really hard to wake up in the morning, it's really hard to get your schedule back on track.”

Francois also has family in France, which changes its clocks at different moments of the year, creating a logistical puzzle for scheduling calls. “Every year I screw up some kind of meeting," she said.

New mom Kelley Donohue, also in Ridgewood, is over the whole ordeal.

“I think that we shouldn’t change the clocks, that it should be us that rotates our lives to best fit what's happening in nature, because it makes us more connected to the reality of nature,” she said.“ Just pick one and stay and it doesn’t matter, because then we notice the change of the season more and then we change our lives to match that.”

And for those who love the winter light?

They just have to wait a few months: Daylight saving time ends Nov. 5.