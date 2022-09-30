Heavy rain and strong winds will hit the New York City region this weekend, as Hurricane Ian makes its way through the South and tropical moisture brings precipitation to the metro area, according to the National Weather Service.

Up to 3 inches of rainfall can be expected beginning early Saturday and continuing into Sunday, though the heaviest downpours will be experienced on parts of Long Island.

Though not a direct effect of Hurricane Ian, which battered parts of Florida on Wednesday, tropical moisture from a warm front in the south is expected to produce moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and its surrounding areas.

“It’s a little bit of a complicated situation,” said Bill Goodman, a meteorologist with the NWS’ New York office. “The weather that we get over the next couple of days is not directly related with [Ian], but the fact that the hurricane is down there, it’s invigorating a warm front that’s approaching from the south.”

The five boroughs are expected to see 1 to 2 inches of rain over the weekend, according to the forecast. Long Island will see 2 to 3 inches of rain, and the lower Hudson Valley, including Rockland and Westchester counties, will see precipitation of up to an inch, according to the forecast.

The gustiest winds will develop on Saturday night and continue into Sunday, reaching a strength of 30 to 40 miles per hour along the coastal areas.

“The strongest gusts are expected to be across the eastern portions of Long Island,” the area forecast reads.

Minor flooding is possible in poor drainage and low-lying areas, but moderate risk of coastal flooding is present on parts of Long Island — the southern shores of Nassau County, and the western portion of Suffolk — as early as Sunday night into Monday.