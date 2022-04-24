At JFK8, 55% of workers elected to join the ALU earlier this month. Organizers said they were hoping to replicate that win at LDJ5. In support of the next election starting Monday, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez said the unionizing efforts on Staten Island were just the beginning.

Christian Smalls, an organizer who helped lead the JFK8 campaign, said his team was hoping to inspire union movements at other major corporations across the country.

"We got emails from Walmart, we got emails from Target, Dollar General, from Apple, from Starbucks. We are going to take over the country. The workers are," Smalls said. "This is just the beginning. Stay tuned."

“What you are doing here is sending a message [to] every worker in America, that the time is now to stand up to our oligarchy,” Sanders said. “To stand up to this excessive corporate greed and create an economy that works for all, not just the few.”

Speaking to Gothamist after the rally on Sunday, LDJ5 worker Madeline Wesley said it was important to see national figures like the senator and congresswoman throwing support behind the cause.

“It’s important for the workers at LDJ5 to see that the community supports us in our fight,” said Wesley, who also works as treasurer of the Amazon Labor Union. “That we are not alone in this.”

The unionization vote is open through Friday.