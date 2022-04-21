Scientists and health professionals in New Jersey have joined the fight against a plan to build a fourth gas-fired power plant in Newark.
On Wednesday, 130 doctors, medical providers and professors sent a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy, asking him to reject a permit for a 84-megawatt energy facility, which is being built to support the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission (PVSC).
Officials for the sewer utility, which serves 1 in 6 New Jersey residents and treats waste from states along the East Coast including New York, said the plant will provide back-up power during storms and prevent disasters like the one caused by Hurricane Sandy. During the 2012 storm, the facility lost power, and 840 million gallons of raw sewage seeped into the Passaic River and Newark Bay.
“We urge you to deny the air permit for the PVSC power plant in favor of a solution that utilizes one hundred percent, zero-emission, renewable energy,” the letter said. “Doing so would be consistent with Governor Murphy’s environmental justice commitment and climate goals, and decrease further harm against the people of the Ironbound community as well as the whole of Newark.”
A chorus of foes
Murphy signed a landmark law in 2020 that would allow the state Department of Environmental Protection to reject permits for projects that would add pollutants to overburdened communities like Newark. The health and environmental experts are joining a chorus of residents and community advocates who have railed against the plan for months arguing the city is already overburdened by pollution. The plant would be built in the Ironbound neighborhood that is sandwiched by Port Newark and Newark Liberty Airport.
The Ironbound also has a fat-rendering plant, a garbage incinerator and hundreds of trucks that crisscross residential streets every hour.
“You have more exposure in certain communities like here in Newark and you also have more susceptible individuals who have pre-existing conditions like asthma, heart disease,” said Robert Laumbach, an associate professor at Rutgers School of Public Health, who signed the letter. “You can think of it as really being like a triple whammy.”
The Department of Environmental Protection is weighing whether to approve an air permit needed to build the power plant.
Christi Peace, a spokeswoman for Murphy, said the administration “remains committed to avoiding or reducing factors that could contribute to existing public health and environmental stressors in overburdened communities across our state.”
Under the 2020 law, the Murphy administration would also have to consider a project’s cumulative impact on a community. But that law is still in the rule-making process and won’t take effect until later this year.
A call for justice
“What they really should do is not build the plant because that’s what the community wants,” said Nicky Sheats, director for the Center for Urban Environment at Kean University. “But at least they should hold off and subject the plant to the environmental justice law, that would be in the spirit of environmental justice.”
The Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission was scheduled to approve construction on the plant in January, but Murphy asked the commissioners to wait until they completed an environmental review and held more public meetings to move forward. Those are required under an administrative order that the DEP issued while it implements the environmental justice law.
The Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission did not respond to a request for comment. It will hold an April 26th public meeting to hear feedback on the project.