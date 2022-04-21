Scientists and health professionals in New Jersey have joined the fight against a plan to build a fourth gas-fired power plant in Newark.

On Wednesday, 130 doctors, medical providers and professors sent a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy, asking him to reject a permit for a 84-megawatt energy facility, which is being built to support the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission (PVSC).

Officials for the sewer utility, which serves 1 in 6 New Jersey residents and treats waste from states along the East Coast including New York, said the plant will provide back-up power during storms and prevent disasters like the one caused by Hurricane Sandy. During the 2012 storm, the facility lost power, and 840 million gallons of raw sewage seeped into the Passaic River and Newark Bay.

“We urge you to deny the air permit for the PVSC power plant in favor of a solution that utilizes one hundred percent, zero-emission, renewable energy,” the letter said. “Doing so would be consistent with Governor Murphy’s environmental justice commitment and climate goals, and decrease further harm against the people of the Ironbound community as well as the whole of Newark.”

A chorus of foes

Murphy signed a landmark law in 2020 that would allow the state Department of Environmental Protection to reject permits for projects that would add pollutants to overburdened communities like Newark. The health and environmental experts are joining a chorus of residents and community advocates who have railed against the plan for months arguing the city is already overburdened by pollution. The plant would be built in the Ironbound neighborhood that is sandwiched by Port Newark and Newark Liberty Airport.

The Ironbound also has a fat-rendering plant, a garbage incinerator and hundreds of trucks that crisscross residential streets every hour.