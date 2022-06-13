So far, big endorsers like unions and prominent Democratic officials have yet to jump into the fray — and it’s not clear that all of them will.

“We’ve got a lot of good candidates in this race,” said Bruce Gyory, a Democratic strategist. “So to the public, it's like, ‘How the heck do I make up my mind?’”

Along with political clubs, the cast of those who may endorse include elected officials, unions, political organizations and major newspaper editorial boards. Those who choose to weigh in will have relatively little time to make up their minds. The contested redistricting process handed candidates a short campaign runway: The primary will be held on August 23rd.

The Gray Lady’s influence

Although a fusillade of support from unions and elected officials may generate momentum around a candidate, Gyory argued that one particular endorsement would matter more in this race based on the composition of the electorate: the New York Times.

The area includes affluent neighborhoods like Chelsea, Soho, Tribeca and Greenwich Village as well as parts of brownstone Brooklyn that include Park Slope. Those five neighborhoods have a median household income over $133,000, according to city data.

“That's where the Times readership is,” Gyory said. The Times’ 2018 media kit lists the median household income of its audience as making over $98,000.

From a racial makeup standpoint, the district leans heavily toward white Democratic voters. According to John Mollenkopf, the director of the Center for Urban Research at CUNY, more than 82.8% of voters lived on blocks where the majority or plurality of voting age residents were white, according to data that relied on the 2020 census count.

The Times’ endorsement was believed to have played a role in the mayoral race last summer, when Kathryn Garcia, a dark horse Democratic candidate, received a sizable bump in the polls after the paper endorsed her. Garcia — a Park Slope resident who proudly played up the endorsement — came in second, losing by less than 1% in the primary to Eric Adams. But along with Maya Wiley, another candidate, Garcia won by a large margin in the areas that fall under the new district, Mollenkopf noted.

Still, recent history suggests the Times has a mixed track record when it comes to congressional endorsements. In 2020, four out of five congressional candidates the paper picked, including then-newcomer Jones, wound up winning their elections. But in 2016, only two out of five of their congressional choices went on to win the primary. One of their winning picks was Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who currently represents a portion of where the 10th Congressional District will cover. He has decided to run in another district following redistricting.

Working Families Party

One influential institution that is expected to announce an endorsement in the near future is the Working Families Party. The progressive flank of the Democratic Party scheduled Zoom interviews on Sunday with four of the candidates seeking their support — de Blasio, Jones, Niou and Rivera. Following deliberations, which could take several days, the members are expected to vote on their endorsement choice.

The pick will be a delicate one. The party has relationships with each of the four candidates, having backed them in previous races.

“There’s definitely a potential of anxiety of having to choose between friends, champions, and those with which we have history,” said Sochie Nnaemeka, the director of the New York Working Families Party.

She said she expects any mixed feelings would give way to excitement at the opportunity of building out a more progressive congressional delegation.

Candidates were expected to articulate a “compelling theory” of their role in Congress and talk about issues like housing and the ongoing battle for voting and reproductive rights.

Because of the shortened timeline, candidates must also demonstrate a strong campaign apparatus and “be ready to run and win,” she added.

The party has deep ties to Brooklyn, something that may prove valuable in a race where more than 56% of “active” Democratic voters—or those who voted in at least one primary over the last 8 years—live in that part of the district, according to Mollenkopf.

Unlike a Times endorsement, experts say the value of official support from organizations like the Working Families Party, labor unions and local political clubs lies in their ability to fundraise as well as deliver volunteers for their chosen candidate. Congressional elections tend to be low-turnout affairs, which makes door knocking and phone banking even more critical for voter outreach, experts say.

“If you're expecting there to be a low turnout, any entity that can help you with these margins is going to be really important,” said Basil Smikle, a former political strategist who heads Hunter College’s public policy program.

In return, groups that back a winning candidate stand to acquire political capital with a newly elected member of Congress that can help their constituents or members.

So far, a handful of prominent progressive groups have taken an early side. Congressional Caucus PAC, and Make the Road Action, an immigrant rights group, have endorsed Jones. He comes into the race with nearly $3 million from a prior congressional campaign, having abandoned a re-election bid in his home district of Westchester County after becoming a victim of the warfare between Democrats in the wake of redistricting.