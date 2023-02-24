City officials will be holding regular public safety briefing starting on Friday, and they want New Yorkers to chime in, Mayor Eric Adams said in an email to Gothamist on Thursday.

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks will be hosting the briefings, which will stream on the mayor’s Youtube, Facebook and Twitter pages. This week, Banks will be joined by NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and other public safety leaders, the mayor said.

The mayor did not specify how often the briefings will be held, but a spokesperson said “they will be conducted as needed.”

Adams himself has held a number of community town halls on public safety in different parts of the city since July of last year covering, hearing from New Yorkers on everything from gun violence to mental health and safety. Now, officials want to hear from New Yorkers across the boroughs and are asking for anyone with public safety related questions to submit them online.

“Public safety and justice are the prerequisite to prosperity,” the mayor said. “Keeping New Yorkers safe is my number one priority as your mayor, and I want to make sure you know what we're doing.”

Public safety has been a point of concern for New Yorkers as the city recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Murders and shootings went down in 2021 compared to the previous year, but all other crime categories were up by the end of last year.

Adams has also ramped up his administration’s public engagement in recent weeks, rolling out a new podcast and an email newsletter since the start of the year.