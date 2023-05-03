Hate a blocked bike lane? Despise onerous double-parking on a one-way street? You can soon get your revenge.

The city's transportation department announced an online venue on Wednesday for ratting out motorists double-park or who block bus or bike lanes — in a city where residents fight for every inch of space they can get.

“We want New Yorkers to help us pin down double-parking and blocked bus and bike lanes across our city,” Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement.

Rodriguez wants “New Yorkers to join the conversation” on problem areas as the agency attempts to identify potential spots to create new loading zones. A local law enacted in 2021 mandates that the department weigh feedback from elected officials, community boards and the broader public when choosing where to create new loading zones.

The portal, which can be accessed here, allows users to select the type of issue they’re experiencing and drop a pin on the street where the problem is taking place. Users can then elaborate on the reported obstruction in a field requesting comments.

Unlike past programs that offered financial rewards to New Yorkers who reported excessive idling, this program only offers the satisfaction of venting your frustration through official municipal channels.

"Double-parking is a chronic issue throughout our city, and is one of the largest quality of life issues facing my district everyday,” said Councilmember Amanda Farías of the Bronx.

“It is not only illegal to double-park your car, but it puts others in danger when neighbors are unable to cross traffic safely, congestion is added to our streets, crossways and bike lanes are blocked, and emergency vehicles cannot respond in time,” she said in a statement.