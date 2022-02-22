Add another Republican to the list of those seeking to challenge New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Harry Wilson, a Westchester resident and former hedge fund manager, announced his candidacy for governor Tuesday, shaking up the race for the GOP nod a week before the party is set to hold its nominating convention.

He becomes the latest of a handful of Republicans to enter the race, including Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and former Trump aide Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

“Hard-working people have had problem after problem caused by Albany,” Wilson said in a two-minute-long video launching his campaign. “We don’t have to sit idly by and watch it get worse. A career politician can’t fix it, but I can.”

Wilson is no stranger to New York politics. He ran for state comptroller in 2010, narrowly losing out to incumbent Democrat Tom DiNapoli by a margin of 51-46%.

Since then, Republican leaders have tried to convince Wilson to run for governor, in part because Wilson’s wealth could help alleviate fundraising concerns. He personally loaned more than $3.8 million to his campaign in 2010, according to state Board of Elections records.

After taking a pass in 2014 and 2018, Wilson says he’s in for 2022 and, according to Fox News, planning on putting $12 million into the race. His television ads are expected to begin hitting the air Wednesday, according to his campaign.