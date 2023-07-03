Moments before Yusef Salaam declared victory Tuesday night, in a primary upset for the Harlem history books, the electricity surging through the crowd wasn’t just for the candidate. It was also for Keith Wright. The Manhattan Democratic Party leader not only recruited Salaam, but his son, Jordan Wright, worked as his campaign manager. “I’m reminded of what Muhammad Ali said when he took on Sonny Liston,” the elder Wright told a spirited crowd gathered at Harlem Tavern for Salaam’s election night party. “He said, we’re going to shock the world.” Salaam, a 49-year-old political novice, did indeed shock Harlem’s political establishment last week when he won nearly twice as many votes as veteran lawmaker Inez Dickens. Decades after he was wrongfully accused and imprisoned as one of the Central Park Five, Salaam is poised to become Harlem’s newest representative for the City Council. And while his victory is partially a story of a new contender knocking out a heavyweight in Harlem’s political establishment, it’s also a comeback tale for Wright, 68, the man who mentored him. “New York City politics is like one big, really interesting soap opera,” said Christina Greer, an associate political science professor at Fordham University. “Sometimes it takes years for one plot to move forward. And when it does, it’s worth the wait.” The return of an outsider Though Wright is the leader of the Manhattan Democratic Party, he’s clashed with Rep. Adriano Espaillat for ascendancy in parts of northern Manhattan. Espaillat defeated Wright in 2016 for an open congressional seat. He was the first Dominican American to go to Congress and was seen as the new local kingmaker. Wright, in the intervening years, was relegated to an outsider status of sorts. “You’ve got to remember — way back in 2022, no one was really even talking to us,” Wright told Gothamist a few days after election night. “We were in the wilderness.” Espaillat threw his support behind Dickens in the 9th District, which mostly covers Central Harlem. But with Salaam’s win, Wright and his son have shown that the family, once at the center of Harlem politics, still has a lot of juice. Based on preliminary results, Salaam won just slightly more than 50% of the vote to Dickens’ 25%. Dickens, throughout the race, held the advantage with a bounty of campaign funding and high-profile endorsements. Aside from Espaillat, she also had the backing of Mayor Eric Adams, the United Federation of Teachers and former Rep. Charles Rangel — one of the political architects known as the Gang of Four and credited with making Harlem the original bastion of Black politics. “Even if he had eked out a victory over Assemblywoman Dickens in a close race, we would have all been surprised,” former Gov. David Paterson, who also endorsed Dickens, said in an interview. “But this was shocking. It was two to one.” Wright said Salaam’s “authenticity” came through to voters who have long complained about not seeing their elected representatives enough in the community. “Obviously a man of intelligence. Obviously a man of passion,” Wright said of his protegé on election night. “But you know what came across? The prodigal son that has returned.”

Yusef Salaam embraces his political mentor, Keith Wright, on election night Michelle Bocanegra/Gothamist

The new old guard Wright said he asked Salaam to consider running for the Council seat in the summer of 2022, because of dissatisfaction within Harlem with then-Councilmember, Kristin Richardson Jordan. As one of only two socialist members of the Council, her two-year tenure was marked by a contentious development battle in the neighborhood. Though she defeated another longtime elected official in Harlem in 2021, her narrow victory over Bill Perkins was not widely considered a test case for what was to come — given the plurality of candidates in the field and a range of other factors, like the advent of ranked choice voting She dropped out of the race for re-election in May. The most recent election between Salaam and two familiars of Harlem politics was looked to by as a potentially stronger bellwether. “I don’t even see it really as a changing of the guard, because I feel like these people, meaning Yusef, have been around forever. I’ve been around forever,” Jordan Wright, 28, said in an interview. “And I just feel like it’s a continuation of what we already have.” The Wrights have been a political family in Harlem for generations — Bruce Wright, Keith’s father, served in Mayor John Lindsay’s administration and went on to be a long-serving state Supreme Court Justice. But Salaam’s win is a victory for a younger cadre of political leaders which has long groaned under the weight of legacy names like Rangel and Paterson. Political experts blamed the lack of younger leaders for Harlem’s displacement as the center of Black politics in New York City and the U.S. That center has now shifted to Brooklyn with the ascendancy of Mayor Adams, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Attorney General Letitia James, among others.

I think I’m a hell of a good coach.

Keith Wright