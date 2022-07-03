A Harlem Bodega worker was arrested Saturday in connection to the fatal stabbing of a customer, police said.

51-year-old Jose Alba was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

Police said Alba stabbed 37-year-old Austin Simon twice inside the Blue Moon Convenience Store on Broadway, near 139th Street, following a dispute on Friday night about store merchandise. Simon was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Information on a lawyer who could speak on Alba’s behalf was not immediately available.