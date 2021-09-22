Elections officials across New York took their turn in the hot seat on Tuesday, answering questions from State Senate lawmakers in an 8-hour hearing about how to improve the experience for voters. It was the last leg in a series of hearings triggered, in part, after the New York City Board of Elections’ released erroneous preliminary results for the June primary. While both lawmakers and elections officials agreed that the vast majority of New York voters are able to cast their ballots without incident, they also agreed there was room for improvement, particularly given the national conversation around securing voting rights. “If I told you that most of the levers on an elevator were working or most of the columns on a bridge...or most of the controls on a train, you’d say 'thank you' and find another mode of transport,” said Elections Committee Chair, state Senator Zellnor Myrie. “So with our democracy, that is in fact the infrastructure for our society — most is not good enough.” The hearing began with testimony from the bipartisan members of the New York State Board of Elections, and continued with commissioners and representatives from various localities, including New York City. One theme that emerged repeatedly was a frustration on the part of elections officials to adjust to new legislative reforms. Republican officials, in particular, described the “burdens” these changes put on administrators.

A NY state senate committee held a hearing on election reforms on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Photo by Screengrab from State Senate livestream

Since taking majority control of the State Senate in 2019, Democrats have prioritized measures to make it easier for people to register and cast their ballots, including early voting, automatic voter registration, electronic poll books, expanded access to absentee ballots, and dozens of other changes. But State Board of Elections co-chair Peter Kosinki, a Republican, cited 80 changes to election law that created more work for local boards of election. “I’m going to call it a burden on our boards,” he said, in specific reference to a newly-enacted absentee ballot cure process that requires local boards to contact a voter when they return an absentee ballot with certain correctable mistakes to allow the voter to fix it and prevent the ballot from being disqualified. “It's a benefit to the voters, no question, but it's a burden on our boards that people need to understand.” His comments were echoed by local elections officials. “What we ask for is resources, what we need is a moratorium on election law changes,” said Erik Haight, the Republican commissioner from Dutchess County, who also described the challenges associated with meeting new mandates set by the legislature. The Democratic lawmakers who control the State Senate are eyeing additional legislative changes to overhaul the structure of the New York City Board of Elections specifically. It is the only one in the state operating with 10 commissioners, one Democrat and one Republican from each borough. They are selected by each borough’s party leaders. State Board of Elections co-chair Douglas Kellner, a Democrat who also served for more than a decade as a city BOE commissioner, testified that he believed it was time to shrink the number of commissioners. “I believe that many of the underlying problems in the performance of the city board are due to its structure of 10 commissioners,” Kellner said. He made the case for a system with just two commissioners who work full-time. Currently, commissioners work part-time and employ executive staff to run the agency. While none of the 10 commissioners from New York City appeared at the hearing, the city BOE sent Michael Ryan, executive director, and Dawn Sandow, deputy executive director, to testify on their behalf. Since both staff members report to the commissioners, they declined to weigh in on whether the structural change would improve their operations. During their testimony, city elections officials were pressed to explain their hiring processes and how people at the agency are held accountable. The agency has long been scrutinized as one of the last bastions of patronage hiring available for political leaders because positions are not posted nor filled based on publicly stated criteria. “Outside of technical jobs and a few other positions, we don't do job postings,” Ryan confirmed, adding, “but I think that that's the normal way things get done in a lot of the government processes, particularly with the smaller offices outside of the civil service system.”

Michael Ryan, NYC Board of Elections executive director, testified before a state senate panel on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Photo by Screengrab from State Senate livestream