Local lawmakers are putting pressure on Mayor Eric Adams to fulfill his campaign promise to make New York City greener by committing more cash to the parks department, something Adams did not follow through with in his preliminary budget.

On Monday in Flushing Meadows, members of the City Council and environmental stakeholders called for a $1 billion investment in annual maintenance for New York City parks as part of a five-point plan for improving parks and access to green spaces.

Such a commitment would mean that the city is spending 1% of its budget on operating parks and recreational areas — and would match a promise that Adams made on the campaign trail for the mayorship. But in his first preliminary budget proposal, which the Council is currently reviewing, Adams only allotted about half this amount — $500 million — to these activities.

The five-point proposal also pushes for waterfront access for all, the planting of 1 million trees to help increase the city’s canopy cover to 30% by 2035 and upgrading playgrounds, parks and school yards in every ZIP code of New York City. This group would also like the city to create a Parks Construction Authority for the goal of building new parks. Such a proposal has been introduced by Queens state Senator Leroy Comrie.

Councilmember Shekar Krishnan, who represents Jackson Heights and Elmhurst in Queens and chairs the Council's Parks and Recreation Committee, is spearheading the request. His district has one of the least amount of green space in the five boroughs.